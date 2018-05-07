Chelsea vs Liverpool: Why I Dedicated My Goal To David Luiz – Giroud Opens Up

Chelsea striker, Olivier Giroud has opened up on why he dedicated the goal he scored against Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday to fellow teammate, David Luiz.

Giroud headed in the only goal of the game, as Chelsea defeated Liverpool 1-0 at the Stamford Bridge.

The Blues came into the game, needing a victory to keep their slim hopes of squeezing into the top four alive.

The win takes Antonio Conte’s men to 69 points, two behind Tottenham Hotspur, who lost 1-0 to West Brom on Saturday, with two fixtures left.

Giroud, however, said he dedicated the goal he scored against the Reds to Luiz because the Brazilian international is a good friend who is currently going through a tough time at Chelsea.

“I know when Victor [Moses] doesn’t cross the ball at first he’s going to go on his right, so I had to be ready at the front post and luckily I finished it,” Giroud told reporters after the match.

“David Luiz is a good friend, so I was very pleased to dedicate him this goal because he is going through a tough period and he is coming back,” he added.

Here’s how Olivier celebrated his goal. Seems like he and David Luiz have developed a nice relationship. #CFC pic.twitter.com/1cx3JCDjJ1

— Chelsea GIFs (@ChelseaGIFs) May 6, 2018

Meanwhile, Antonio Conte, who’s been accused of shunning David Luiz unreasonably, claims not to have seen this (he was facing away from the bench at the time and giving some instructions), but if it means winning, he wants nothing more than for it to happen many more times.