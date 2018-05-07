Unlisted

Chelsea vs Liverpool: Why I Dedicated My Goal To David Luiz – Giroud Opens Up

Chelsea striker, Olivier Giroud has opened up on why he dedicated the goal he scored against Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday to fellow teammate, David Luiz.

Giroud headed in the only goal of the game, as Chelsea defeated Liverpool 1-0 at the Stamford Bridge.

The Blues came into the game, needing a victory to keep their slim hopes of squeezing into the top four alive.

The win takes Antonio Conte’s men to 69 points, two behind Tottenham Hotspur, who lost 1-0 to West Brom on Saturday, with two fixtures left.

Giroud, however, said he dedicated the goal he scored against the Reds to Luiz because the Brazilian international is a good friend who is currently going through a tough time at Chelsea.

“I know when Victor [Moses] doesn’t cross the ball at first he’s going to go on his right, so I had to be ready at the front post and luckily I finished it,” Giroud told reporters after the match.

“David Luiz is a good friend, so I was very pleased to dedicate him this goal because he is going through a tough period and he is coming back,” he added.

Meanwhile, Antonio Conte, who’s been accused of shunning David Luiz unreasonably, claims not to have seen this (he was facing away from the bench at the time and giving some instructions), but if it means winning, he wants nothing more than for it to happen many more times.

“I didn’t see it. I tried to use this moment to give some advice to my players.

”For sure, tonight, I want to watch this celebration on TV, and I hope to see this celebration many times over the rest of the season. I don’t know if there is a special relationship. They are team-mates,” Antonio Conte; 

Chelsea have now won five in a row and Olivier Giroud has been right in the middle of it, scoring goals, inspiring comebacks, and fostering good team spirit.

Meanwhile, Luiz started just one Premier League fixture for the Blues in 2018 and is being linked with a number of European clubs including, Monaco and Napoli.

The defender was a key player for Conte last season, playing over 40 games as the Blues won the Premier League title.

The 31-year-old was dropped earlier in the year following Chelsea’s 4-0 defeat to Roma in the Champions League and Conte has lost faith in the centre-back.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Horror: Ebonyi Woman Clubs Her Mother-in-law To Death At Night

Woman Allegedly Stabbed To Death On Her Birthday By Her Baby Daddy Over ‘Romantic Slap’ In Rivers State (Photos)

Gov. Wike Mobbed By Corps Members As He Pays Surprise Visit to NYSC Camp In Rivers (Photos)

BBNaija: Euphoria As Ahneeka’s Fans Present Her With A Gift Of N1Million (Photos)

Nigerian Couple Caught With Heroin, Cocaine, Drug Money In India (Photo)

Armoured Truck Showers Highway With $600,000 Cash As Road Users Scamper To Pick Money (Photos)

Baby Boy Sold By His Own Mother For N300k And Resold By Another Woman For N350k

Five People Killed After Billboard Fell On Two Commercial Buses In Ogun State (Photos)

This Giant Tortoise Is The World’s Oldest Living Land Animal At 186 (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *