Chidinma may have confirmed she is dating Kiss Daniel (Video)

Chidinma may have confirmed she is dating Kiss Daniel in an interview with NET TV where she somehow accepted the singer is her boo.

The pretty singer was invited to the closed door interview where she was asked a number of questions about her love life and career.

The presenter then threw the big question at her and she replied in shy manner as she affirms to the fact that she is dating the singer ‘Kiss Daniel’.

The presenter asked her saying;

” WHAT IS THE MOST ADORABLE THING ABOUT YOUR BOO KISS DANIEL?”

She then replied in a shy manner;

“Can i keep that to myself?” ….Then she laughed over it

