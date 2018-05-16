Entertainment, Gossip

Chidinma reveals who she would marry, kiss & kill between Flavour, Davido and Kiss Daniel

There are unverified reports that Chidinma and Kiss Daniel are dating, they started dating sometime this year.

Recall that the Woju singer recently shared a video showing Chidinma sitting on a bed playing with her phone and laughing as he filmed her.

In a recent chat with TheNetng, Chidinma was asked to choose who she is going to marry, kiss or kill between Davido , Kiss Daniel and Flavour.

She said:” I will marry Kiss Daniel, kiss Flavour and probably kill Davido”.

When asked to comment about the statement credited to President Muhammadu Buhari stressing that Nigerian youths are lazy, she said:

It is disrespectful to say Nigerian youths are lazy. We have youths working everyday to survive. Some people using their talent, some others are working so hard. Making that statement is disrespectful, Nigerian youths are not lazy”.

