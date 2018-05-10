Chief Bode George Loses Son To Protracted Illness

Chief Bode George who became Military Governor of Ondo State, and former national vice-chairman in the southwest zone of the People’s Democratic Party, has lost his son.

Dipo George, son of Lagos State PDP chieftain, Bode George, has died after a protracted illness.

A family member confirmed the death but refused to be named because he was not authorised to speak.

According to an exclusive report by TheCable , the deceased was said to have battled with an organ failure for a while before passing away on Thursday.

The details of the death of the extremely private scion of the George family who was born by Feyi, the first wife of the retired naval commodore, are still sketchy as at the time of filing this report.

We’ll bring you more detail soon.