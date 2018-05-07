Chimpanzee Follows Farmer Home In Cross River State (Photos)

The Chimpanzee followed the farmer home

Villagers in Bitiah Irruan Boki area of Cross River State were left in a state of shock after a Chimpanzee followed a farmer home from the bush.

A Facebook user, Osang Gabriel who witnessed the baffling incident shared the photos, with many people reacting.

However, he wrongly identified the animal as gorrilla.

Gabriel wrote: “Wonders shall not end. A gorilla followed a farmer from the bush to his house at bitiah Irruan Boki Cross River State to his living house live.”

See more photos below:

