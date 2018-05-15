Chioma Avril makes it clear she isn’t ready to share her assurance from Davido

Chioma Avril shared a new photo on her Instagram page earlier today, with Davido leaving a so in-love emoji on the same photo.
A follower then tried to get some attention from the superstar with her own love emojis.
Chioma wasn’t having any of it and reacted to the move using a mean faced emoji to secure her territory.
She is a jealous person, afterall and doesn’t joke with her Assurance!!
Find the exchange below:
Meanwhile, Chioma is gradually climbing the ladder of social media success.
The beautiful chef got verified on Instagram and has over 240k followers.
