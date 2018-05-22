Local News

Chioma Chukwuka Shares Photo Of Her Mother’s Grave, Remembers Her 5 Years After

 

Chioma Chukwuka

Chioma Chukwuka has penned down a heartfelt message for  her late mother who passed away 5 years ago.

According to the 38 year old woman of South-eastern extraction, she never planned for the fateful day her mother left this world.

Read her short message below:

“Nothing prepared me for this day. I never thought it would happen the way it did.

A few minutes passed 11am on Wednesday the 22nd day of May 2013, she drew her last breath…in my arms!

My heart was shattered in several pieces and has remained the same till date. She was everything to me and more. My mother who sat and watched and prayed.

Mma it is 5 years today and I am still in shock, though not as visible as that day but I still feel it is unreal. I will never have the right words to say how and what I feel and may never be able to express how much my heart yearns to have you back BUT I take solace in the ‘Knowing’ that you are at peace and happy where you are!

Memories of you remain fresh in my heart and I guess that is why my pain ease slowly. The scar remains !

I miss you Ugomba and what hurts the most is that I never celebrated you as much as I had always dreamed to.

Ugomba. Ochili-ozua. Dimpa Asaa. Egoyibo. Dike Na Nwanyi. Nwanyi Maramma. Nwanyi Ka nwoke Ike. Odowu Nwanyi.

Rest on Ugomba Nwanyioma!

#5YearsGone #5YearsToday #GoneButNotForgotten #AlwaysInMyHeart #Mother #MyLove #MyHeartBeat.”

The grave in question

In 2007 she won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a leading role.And the Afro Hollywood award for best actress in a lead role in 2010.

Chukwuka was born in Oraifite,Ekwusigo Local Government Area, Anambra State, Nigeria. She completed her primary education at Onward Nursery and Primary School in Lagos State, and then proceeded to Federal Government Girls College in Onitsha, Anambra State for her secondary education. She then headed to Lagos State University where she studied Banking and Finance.

Chukwuka got married to her husband, Franklyn Akpotha in 2006.

