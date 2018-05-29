Local News

Chioma Thanks Davido After Sharing Photos Of Her Shooting Session

Chioma Avril

It looks like true love has finally located Nigerian musician, Davido as his girlfriend cannot stop adoring and praising him. 

Chioma shared the photo on her page

As a result, Chioma doesn’t waste anytime to praise him on social media.

In a recent incident, Chioma Avril took to her Instagram to share BTS photos from a shooting session for her cooking show with the caption: “Test Run!! #Practicemakesperfect.”

Davido then simply made a comment with four love emojis and Chioma who could not hide her joy replied:

“Davidoofficial, I can’t thank you enough.”

