Christian Association of Nigeria Secretary Is Dead

General Secretary of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Rev. Musa Asake

The General Secretary of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Dr Musa Asake is dead.

Asake died on Friday morning after a brief illness. 

The death of Asake came about two weeks after he led a nationwide protest called by CAN against the killing of Christians by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

His brother and former house of Reps member, Jonathan Asake confirmed his death to newsmen: “Yes, he died this morning. We are right now in the mortuary. I was with him yesterday (Thursday) in his house”

The deceased was an indigene of Southern Kaduna.

