Christian Author Slams Linda Ikeji For Getting Pregnant Before Marriage After Preaching Celibacy

A female Nigerian writer has taken on celebrity blogger, Linda Ikeji slamming her for getting pregnant before marriage after she had preached celibacy.

Christian author, Funto Ibuoye described Linda as a hypocrite. According to her, it is a case of double standards on the part of Linda who preached celibacy to young girls, then not living up to the expectations of the many young girls who see her as their role model.

She went further to say that Linda Ikeji is not God and God has not changed his laws to suit his generation.

Funto wrote:

“I need to shake a particular table tonight, if not, I won’t sleep well… So I heard the gist about Linda Ikeji getting pregnant and all and that’s really her business, I mean, in this generation of baby mamas, getting pregnant out of wedlock is now something we celebrate and even buy aso ebi for… But that’s not what I’m here to talk about tonight.. It’s really her life and at the end of it, she’d stand before God not me…

But what is burning my soul right now is this her response that I just saw on her page…. So you preach celibacy and millions of people follow you to practice celibacy, then you get pregnant and now come to say you “NEVER said do not have s-x before marriage… Only have s-x when you meet someone you love and loves you back.

SERIOUSLY???? I’m lost here! So I meet someone I love and have s-x, years down the line it doesn’t work out, I meet another person I love and loves me back and we have s-x..

Six months later we break up and I meet another person I love and the cycle continues… Is this what celibacy is about??? what sort of double standard preaching is that???? Following a cause only when its convenient… Preaching something and not practicing it.. And then I see the comments and I’m SHOCKED at people I expect to know better congratulating her and clapping for her over the rubbish she’s saying, leading young girls straight to hell..

I’m so vexed in my spirit right now… Linda Ikeji is not God and God has not changed His laws to suit our generation, FLEEING from sexual immorality hasn’t been deleted from the bible and it won’t be now that Linda is pregnant! DO NOT HAVE S-X UNTIL MARRIAGE!! S-X SHOULD ONLY HAPPEN IN MARRIAGE!!

I don’t care how many billions Linda is worth, having billions of money does not equate success in God’s kingdom, so if she likes she should buy the entire Banana Island, good for her.. What is wrong is wrong, let’s stop celebrating rubbish and nonsense because someone is “successful” and we clap at every rubbish she churns out while an entire generation of young ladies are being led straight to destruction. And if we Christians won’t talk about these things, then what’s the point of our Christianity???”

Read her post on Instagram:

