Church Girl, Tonto Dikeh Rocks Mini Skirt To Her Son’s School Event (Photos)

 

Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh stepped out for her son, King Andre’s school event in a Fendi shirt and handbag, a black leather mini skirt and a coloured sneakers.

The light-skinned single mother appeared super excited heading out with the child she had with her ex husband, Olakunle Oladunni Churchill.

She wrote; “Stepping out for juicymans school family funday celebration.. #KINGTONTO #MAMAKING #RADICAL4JESUS #CHURCHGIRL”

See photos:

