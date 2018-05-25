Church Members Gather To See Diamond Stone Where ‘Jesus’ Allegedly Showed Himself In Ibadan (Photos)

Woman holding the stone where he spotted Jesus

A Facebook user identified as Victor Adedeji Prince, has taken to the social media platform to share photos of some members of a church in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, who gathered together while claiming that Jesus Christ revealed himself in a ‘diamond stone’ through a woman.

The man posted the photos and wrote; “Jesus is real. He show himself in a diamond stone through this woman in a street called Ajia, Iyana Church, Ibadan.”

See more photos from the scene where the church members gathered to see the ice block below;

