Club 57 denies EFCC arrested their customers last Thursday

Last Thursday, EFCC reportedly raided Club 57 in Lagos and arrested 12 suspected internet fraudsters and confiscated exotic cars. The club has released a statement reacting to the incident.

According to the management of the club, EFCC officials did not storm their club to arrest their customers.

Read the statement below ;

We would like to use this opportunity to express our sincere gratitude to our esteemed customers, well wishers and fellow Nigerians both home and abroad, who have been in different ways shown the company immense support over the last few days following reports of an alleged incident at Club 57. This show of support has been overwhelming and quite encouraging for the brand.

With respect to the incident, 57 would like to categorically state that no official of the EFCC or security personnel entered into the club to accost or arrest any of our customers on the night of Thusday 10th May 2018, or indeed at any other time.

However, EFCC personnel and operatives were stationed on Awolowo Road, Ikoyi in the early hours of that day, carrying out their investigative functions and picked up certain individuals who are of interest to them.

There is no gainsaying that 57 has been run professionally for the past years, and generated goodwill with its array of clientele home and abroad, which include civil servants, top executives, professionals, entrepreneurs, music and football super stars amongst others.

We have been opportuned to host celebrities like Davido, Wizkid, Olamide, Mavin Crew, Dbanj, 2 face, Trey songz, Obafemi Martins, John Obi Mikel, Marcel Desaily, OT Genasis, BIG Shaq amongst others. In the past couple of months, 57 has also played host to international stars like Naomi Campbell, Skepta and J Cole.

The building situated in the heart of Ikoyi, has a rich history of hosting the best parties and gatherings and has been used as a club for over 50 years.

57 has revolutinized Thursday nights as the new friday nights with out WOTN (we own the Night) parties where other club owners party with us regularly.

Lastly, we must highlight that the owners of 57 are law abiding seasoned professionals and the management staff are commited to continue offering its esteemed customers the best of secured nightlife in Lagos

Once again, we deeply appreciate the overwhelming support for the brand

Thank you