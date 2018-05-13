News

Club57 Releases An Official Statement, Denies EFCC Storms Their Club

Club 57 has released an official statement concerning the incident that happened on Thursday night In which EFCC raided the Club and arrested 12 suspected internet fraudsters and seized their exotic cars.

According to the management of the club, EFCC officials did not storm their club to arrest their customers.

 

Source – Nairaplus


