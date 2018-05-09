Codeine Epidemic: Senator Condemns Shutting Of Emzor, 2 Other Pharmaceutical Coys

The senator representing Kaduna Central senatorial district in the National Assembly, Sen. Shehu Sani, has condemned the shutting down of three pharmaceutical companies over the codeine epidermic in the country.

He described the shutting down of the companies by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) as “overkill”.

The Director General of the agency, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye had said in a Monday statement that the companies would remain shut until they were ready to cooperate with authorities.

She said, “Due to insufficient evidence gathered and apparent resistance to provide needed documents during our inspection on May 2, 2018 at the respective companies in Ilorin and Lagos, respectively, it has become necessary to shut down all product lines of the three companies – Peace Standard Pharmaceutical Limited. Plots 3 & 8, Adewole Industrial Estate, Lubcon Avenue, Ilorin, Kwara State; Bioraj Pharmaceutical Limited. No 405 Kaima Road, Ilorin, Kwara State and Emzor Pharmaceuticals Ind. Ltd., Ajao Estate, Lagos. This is to allow for a full and comprehensive investigation. The three companies therefore remain closed.

“The reopening of the manufacturing companies will depend on the level of cooperation that is shown during the comprehensive investigation.”

But in a reaction via his verified Twitter handle on Wednesday morning, the senator said the companies must not be ruined as they’re employing thousands of Nigerians.

He tweeted, “The shutdown of Emzor and two other pharmaceutical companies by NAFDAC is an overkill. Issues of violations if actually true, can be penalized with proportionate sanctions. Such reputable companies doing legitimate business & employing thousands of Nigerians must not be ruined.”

Source – Herald