Politics, Trending

Come on your crutches, Senate is not the same without you – Ben Bruce begs Dino Melaye

Image result for ben murray bruce

Senator representing ‎Bayelsa East, Ben Murray Bruce has said the Nigeria Senate is nothing like it used to be, following the absence of Senator Dino Melaye at the Chambers.

According to Mr Murray-Bruce, Melaye who jumped off a moving vehicle while being transported by police to Kogi state to answer to criminal charges is now on crutches. Melaye was previously wanted for questioning over his alleged involvement in a case of unlawful possession of prohibited firearms.

See tweet below

Well, Nigerians  did not waste anytime to attack the Senator for his statement. See tweets below

 


You may also like

Everything you should know about the FRSC recruitment

Catholic priest shot, students beaten as herdsmen attack seminary

Next time correct your typing, before ranting based on your bad ‘belle’ – Nigerians Blast Ben Bruce

God told me I am going to Aso Rock to replace either Buhari or Osinbajo – Fayose (Video)

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 28th May

Reno Omokri is a liar masquerading as a pastor – Garba Shehu

3 years Achievements of Buhari (Video) – Presidency

Men who allow their wives to come on top of them will not make heaven (Video) – Nigerian pastor

Why you shouldn’t vote Buhari in 2019 – Obasanjo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *