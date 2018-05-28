Come on your crutches, Senate is not the same without you – Ben Bruce begs Dino Melaye

Senator representing ‎Bayelsa East, Ben Murray Bruce has said the Nigeria Senate is nothing like it used to be, following the absence of Senator Dino Melaye at the Chambers.

According to Mr Murray-Bruce, Melaye who jumped off a moving vehicle while being transported by police to Kogi state to answer to criminal charges is now on crutches. Melaye was previously wanted for questioning over his alleged involvement in a case of unlawful possession of prohibited firearms.

See tweet below

I want @dino_melaye to come to the Senate on Wednesday even if he is on crutches. The @NGRSenate is not the same without Dino! We miss him. I know he is on crutches but I want him to come on Wednesday and I will stand with him. — Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) May 28, 2018

Well, Nigerians did not waste anytime to attack the Senator for his statement. See tweets below

Oga, stop this idleness and face your work. If u are so busy thinking of how to sponsor bills that will better the lives of your people you won't have time for all those drama Dino brings to the house — yemosview (@yemosview1) May 28, 2018

Albino are you ok ? Dino that walk to npdp meeting on Saturday evening… keep Decieving yourself he will appear in court by force in his next hearing. — Ibrahim Ijaola (@ijaola_ibrahim) May 28, 2018

He attended nPDP meeting 48hrs ago without crutches. You know he needs no crutches apart from crutches of justice evasion. However, if he didn’t come, you can relocate NASS to his house or hospital as a mark of solidarity — Ayekooto (@DeeOneAyekooto) May 28, 2018

From Asthma attack to crutches. There’s nothing you people won’t spill in your quest for public sympathy. Leave him out of plenary, get him an inhaler and let him rest. Town crier — IamMario (@bolmatic) May 28, 2018

Nigeria is on crutches, and your outrageous allowances is haemorrhaging the country — Gbenga Aborowa (@Gbenga_Aborowa) May 28, 2018