Comedian Ajebo releases pre-wedding photos

Ace comedian, Ajebo d Comedian, is getting married to his finacee, Uchechi Kalu.

The comedian who is famous for his collection of viral animated skits shared their lovely pre-wedding photos on his IG page.

He wrote;

”I found you, I found Love..With you everything is complete. Thanks for choosing to walk this path with me @uchae_kalu MrsEREM?♥?♥?♥??MeettheJEBOS18”.

Comedian Ajebo’s real name is Emeka Erem and he was born in Abia State, a protege of comedian AY Makun, he has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry and all through the years, has become a prominent household name.

Back in 2013, the comedian declared in an interview with THE NATION, that he won’t get married till he makes 100M Naira, so from that it might be safe to assume he has made more than that amount now. LOL

Photos Below;

