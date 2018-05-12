Comedian, I Go Dye To Build Multi-million Naira Health Centre In His Community… See Photo

Popular comedian, I Go Dye is building a health centre in his community in Delta state.
The 39-year-old comedian whose real name is Francis Agoda took to his Instagram oage to make the announcement.
He wrote: “The challenges facing most people across Nigeria is the same, irrespective of our religious, political and ethnic backgrounds; in line with the United Nations Goal 3, I have commenced the building of an health care hospital in my community.We can make life more beautiful than we met it.”
I Go Dye is also a philantropist, motivational speaker, writer and social crusader. However, through his artistry he has continued to promote global peace and child welfare.
