Comedian Kenny Blaq happily shows off the interior of his home (Photos)

Comedian Kenny Blaq has arrived into the world of successful Nigerian entertainers.

The comedian who now receives nothing less than a million Naira for his shows happily showed off the interior of his home.

Kenny sure deserves a good sleep on a luxury bed especially after his performance at the wedding of Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote’s daughter.-

His tastefully furnished and simple home reeked of class and of course money.

Photos Below:

Leave a Comment…

comments