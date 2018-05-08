Comedian Kenny Blaq Shows Off Interior Of His New Home (Photos)

Kenny Blaq

Kenny Blaq, the popular Nigeria comedian whose real name is Otolorin Kehinde, has now joined the league of successful Nigerian entertainers.

Kenny Blaq started his comic career six years ago. Kenny Blaq receives more than a million naira for a single show, and happily flaunt the interior of his home.

He deserves the new mansion, especially after his show at the wedding of Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote’s daughter.

His furnished and simple home reeked of class and of course money.

See photos below:

