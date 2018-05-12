Comedian Oyemyke rains insults on Noble Igwe for snitching on suspected fraudsters (Video)

Popular Instagram comedian Oyemyke has reacted to Noble Igwe’s tweet where he revealed the hideouts for internet fraudsters as he commended EFCC on the arrest of 12 ‘yahoo yahoo’ boys at Club 57 in Lagos last night.

The comedian who was furious at Noble’s decision called him a snitch regardless of his motives, standing on the grounds of brotherhood perhaps, the comedian did not like Noble revealing the hide out of internet fraudsters to EFCC and to the public at large.

He took to his IG to make a video showing his anger and dropped a comment which read;

“Noble Igwe Is A Stupid Snitch & I Don’t Care.

I’m Not Here To Justify The Acts Of The People In That Are Being Hunted But

A Snitch Regardless Of Their Motive Remains A Snitch!

F*CK YOU BROOO”

-Akpraise