Commotion As Soldiers Clash With Police, Arrest DPO Over Murder Of Colleague In Rivers

Men of the Nigerian army (File photo)

According to the report, a group of angry soldiers stormed the Police station and arrested the Divisional Police Officer and the murder suspect.

It was gathered that the late soldier who was in mufti, was said to have been shot near the Police station by one of the policemen on duty.

Rivers Police Commissioner, Zaki Ahmed confirmed the incident and said the incident happened at dawn today, “It is very unfortunate, but it is not true that soldiers are chasing police” Ahmed stated.

People have been urged to avoid the area.

