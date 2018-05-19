Conductor Hides Under Bus After Allegedly Stabbing A Policeman In Lagos (Video)

The policeman after he was stabbed

A bus conductor has found himself in serious trouble after allegedly stabbing a policeman on Friday. It was gathered that the conductor stabbed the policeman during an altercation inside the bus in Lagos.

The unidentified conductor reportedly hid under the bus to avoid arrest and beating.

Some of the officials of the Lagos State Transport Management Authority were also at the scene of the incident. Eventually, the unidentified man came out from hiding and pleaded with the officers to forgive him.

See the video:





