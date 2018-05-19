Local News

Conductor Hides Under Bus After Allegedly Stabbing A Policeman In Lagos (Video)

The policeman after he was stabbed

A bus conductor has found himself in serious trouble after allegedly stabbing a policeman on Friday. It was gathered that the conductor stabbed the policeman during an altercation inside the bus in Lagos.

The unidentified conductor reportedly hid under the bus to avoid arrest and beating.

Some of the officials of the Lagos State Transport Management Authority were also at the scene of the incident. Eventually, the unidentified man came out from hiding and pleaded with the officers to forgive him.

See the video:


Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Omoge Campus Was Our Breadwinner, Our Father & Mother – Brother Of Late Actress Laments

Nigerian Policemen Disgrace Civil Defence Officer In Public, Bundle Him Inside Van (Video)

Beautiful Young Lady Celebrates Herself As She Became A Private Pilot In South Africa (Photos)

Daddy Duties: Wizkid Shares Adorable Video Of Himself Spending Quality Time With His Son, ‘Zion’ (Video)

Nigerian Man Graduates In Style, Gets Full Time Offer From Microsoft, Amazon In USA (Photos)

Nigeria’s Newly-acquired Combat Helicopters Begin Operation, Spit Fire On Boko Haram Camp

Millions Of Fake Cash Recovered As Police Burst Fake Currency Syndicate In Gombe (Photo)

Sexual Harassment: A Movie Director Once Asked Me To Kiss Him Inside His Hotel Room – Omoni Oboli

AMCON Takes Over Senator Stella Odua’s Multi-billion Naira Oil & Gas Company

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *