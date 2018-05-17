Confusion As Daniella Okeke and Favour Nwaoma Celebrate Birthdays With Same Photo

Favour Nwaoma and Daniella Okeke

People have been left in a state of confusion after two Nigerian actresses, Daniella Okeke and Favour Nwaoma marked their birthdays with same photo.

The whole drama started today after actress, Nwaoma posted the photo while celebrating her birthday. However, eagle-eyed social media users spotted that it was same photo that actress, Daniella Okeke had used for her birthday exactly a month ago.

Favour Nwaoma

However, it was discovered that actress Nwaoma stylishly altered the photo by removing Okeke’s head to add her own. The ownership of the photo is now in contention as people are wondering if Okeke also took the photo from somewhere else and edited it by adding her head.

Many people have accused Nwaoma of stealing and living a fake life all for the gram.

Daniella Okeke own photo

Daniella shared her photo and wrote: ITS ALL BEEN YOU LORD

THANK YOU LORD

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE STRONGEST WOMAN I KNOW

#ARIESQUEEN #DANIELLAOKEKE

Photography: @trans4mazfotography

Makeup Artist: @byjaru

Hair: @byjaru

Style by @byjaru

Accessories by @dope_accessories_lekki”

Nwaoma posted same photo

See the contrasting posts below:





