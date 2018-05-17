Confusion As Daniella Okeke and Favour Nwaoma Celebrate Birthdays With Same Photo

Favour Nwaoma and Daniella Okeke
People have been left in a state of confusion after two Nigerian actresses, Daniella Okeke and Favour Nwaoma marked their birthdays with same photo.
The whole drama started today after actress, Nwaoma posted the photo while celebrating her birthday. However, eagle-eyed social media users spotted that it was same photo that actress, Daniella Okeke had used for her birthday exactly a month ago.
Favour Nwaoma
However, it was discovered that actress Nwaoma stylishly altered the photo by removing Okeke’s head to add her own. The ownership of the photo is now in contention as people are wondering if Okeke also took the photo from somewhere else and edited it by adding her head.
Many people have accused Nwaoma of stealing and living a fake life all for the gram.
Daniella Okeke own photo
Daniella shared her photo and wrote: ITS ALL BEEN YOU LORD
THANK YOU LORD
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE STRONGEST WOMAN I KNOW
#ARIESQUEEN #DANIELLAOKEKE
Photography: @trans4mazfotography
Makeup Artist: @byjaru
Hair: @byjaru
Style by @byjaru
Accessories by @dope_accessories_lekki”
Nwaoma posted same photo
See the contrasting posts below:
So on that very beautiful morning, (16th May, years passed)Mom was asleep in her seventh month pregnancy with her little girl slept by her, suddenly the little child started crying, (normal kids thing na) Mom ignored and the next thing she realised was a hit on her tommy ðŸ˜³ðŸ˜³…WO! Labour started, at seven months?? Yeaa.. Oh no, the baby diedâ˜¹â˜¹…naaa, she lives. She survived with the help of God through the incubatorðŸ˜³ðŸ’ªðŸ»ðŸ’ªðŸ» simply because untimely death wasn’t hers. She was named Ogochukwu (God’s Favour) Nwaoma (Beautiful) that’s the QeenðŸ‘† You see, that’s just a tip from God’s Love for me…who be me? I’m Supper grateful Mighty Jesus! Thank you Sir for your Love, For your grace, For your miracles, For your mercies, For your favors, blessings and all…Thank you Sir. Friends please thank God on my hehalf, I have just added to my years. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME! #thankGod #may16 #hbdtomeðŸ‚ #queenOma #adachukwu #iwillremaingratefulLord #thankYou #livetoimpressnoone
A post shared by La-Ð²Ñ”â„“â„“Ñ” (@favouroma) on
