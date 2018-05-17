Local News

Confusion As Daniella Okeke and Favour Nwaoma Celebrate Birthdays With Same Photo

Favour Nwaoma and Daniella Okeke

People have been left in a state of confusion after two Nigerian actresses, Daniella Okeke and Favour Nwaoma marked their birthdays with same photo.

The whole drama started today after actress, Nwaoma posted the photo while celebrating her birthday. However, eagle-eyed social media users spotted that it was same photo that actress, Daniella Okeke had used for her birthday exactly a month ago.

Favour Nwaoma

However, it was discovered that actress Nwaoma stylishly altered the photo by removing Okeke’s head to add her own. The ownership of the photo is now in contention as people are wondering if Okeke also took the photo from somewhere else and edited it by adding her head.

Many people have accused Nwaoma of stealing and living a fake life all for the gram.

Daniella Okeke own photo

Daniella shared her photo and wrote: ITS ALL BEEN YOU LORD

THANK YOU LORD

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE STRONGEST WOMAN I KNOW

#ARIESQUEEN #DANIELLAOKEKE

Photography: @trans4mazfotography

Makeup Artist: @byjaru

Hair: @byjaru

Style by @byjaru

Accessories by @dope_accessories_lekki”

Nwaoma posted same photo 

See the contrasting posts below:


So on that very beautiful morning, (16th May, years passed)Mom was asleep in her seventh month pregnancy with her little girl slept by her, suddenly the little child started crying, (normal kids thing na) Mom ignored and the next thing she realised was a hit on her tommy ðŸ˜³ðŸ˜³…WO! Labour started, at seven months?? Yeaa.. Oh no, the baby diedâ˜¹â˜¹…naaa, she lives. She survived with the help of God through the incubatorðŸ˜³ðŸ’ªðŸ»ðŸ’ªðŸ» simply because untimely death wasn’t hers. She was named Ogochukwu (God’s Favour) Nwaoma (Beautiful) that’s the QeenðŸ‘† You see, that’s just a tip from God’s Love for me…who be me? I’m Supper grateful Mighty Jesus! Thank you Sir for your Love, For your grace, For your miracles, For your mercies, For your favors, blessings and all…Thank you Sir. Friends please thank God on my hehalf, I have just added to my years. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME! #thankGod #may16 #hbdtomeðŸ‚ #queenOma #adachukwu #iwillremaingratefulLord #thankYou #livetoimpressnoone

A post shared by La-Ð²Ñ”â„“â„“Ñ” (@favouroma) on

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Arsenal Hold Talks, Set To Announce Former Player As New Manager

Too Bloody! Nigerian Soldiers Kill 15 Boko Haram Terrorists In Lake Chad Basin

How A Frustrated Woman Tried To Kill Herself And Her Two Daughters With Poison

UPDATE: How Ali Modu-Sherrif Shunned Journalists After Meeting Buhari In Aso Rock

Desperate Nigerian Man Arrested For Duping Businessman In India (Photo)

Arsene Wenger Accused Of ‘Disrespecting’ Arsenal Striker, Lacazette

Birnin Gwari: 10 People Dead As Armed Bandits Storm Kaduna Communities

Woman Accidentally Shot In The Head By Suspected Police Officer In Delta (Photos)

How Ex-Gambian President, Yahya Jammeh ‘Ordered The Killing’ Of Nigerian, Ghanaian Migrants

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *