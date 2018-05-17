Entertainment, Gossip

Confusion over ownership of body Daniella Okeke and Favour Nwaoma used to mark their birthday

There is confusion over the ownership of a body after Nollywood actresses, Daniella Okeke and Favour Nwaoma used the same body to mark their birthday.

However, curvy actress, Daniella posted hers on March 26th while celebrating her birthday.

She shared the photo above, and wrote:

ITS ALL BEEN YOU LORD
THANK YOU LORD
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE STRONGEST WOMAN I KNOW
#ARIESQUEEN #DANIELLAOKEKE
Photography: @trans4mazfotography
Makeup Artist: @byjaru
Hair: @byjaru
Style by @byjaru
Accessories by @dope_accessories_lekki

Yesterday, fellow colleague Favour Nwaoma, also used the same body to mark her birthday.

She shared the photo below, and wrote:

It’s safe to say Favour photoshopped her face on Daniella’s body.

Wow!

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

“Dear men, stop calling us ashawo” – Nigerian Lady

Deji Adeyanju challenges Hushpuppi to a debate in front of EFCC’s office

Actress, Toyin Abraham engaged to her Lawyer boyfriend

Governor Ambode’s Wife Gives Couple With Quintuplets N500,000 Monthly Allowance

Bobrisky reveals he makes N600k weekly; says he wishes to have gender reconstructive surgery

Uche Ogbodo Celebrates 32nd Birthday With Sexy Bikini Photos

On This Day Last Year, Nollywood Actress Moji Olaiya Died In Canada At Age 42

Ycee Reveals Title and Release Date Of His Debut Album

Bobrisky reveals he makes N600k weekly; says he wishes to have gender reconstructive surgery

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *