Confusion over ownership of body Daniella Okeke and Favour Nwaoma used to mark their birthday

There is confusion over the ownership of a body after Nollywood actresses, Daniella Okeke and Favour Nwaoma used the same body to mark their birthday.

However, curvy actress, Daniella posted hers on March 26th while celebrating her birthday.

She shared the photo above, and wrote:

ITS ALL BEEN YOU LORD

THANK YOU LORD

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE STRONGEST WOMAN I KNOW

#ARIESQUEEN #DANIELLAOKEKE

Photography: @trans4mazfotography

Makeup Artist: @byjaru

Hair: @byjaru

Style by @byjaru

Accessories by @dope_accessories_lekki

Yesterday, fellow colleague Favour Nwaoma, also used the same body to mark her birthday.

She shared the photo below, and wrote:

It’s safe to say Favour photoshopped her face on Daniella’s body.

Wow!

Leave a Comment…

comments