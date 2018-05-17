Confusion over ownership of body Daniella Okeke and Favour Nwaoma used to mark their birthday

There is confusion over the ownership of a body after Nollywood actresses, Daniella Okeke and Favour Nwaoma used the same body to mark their birthday.
However, curvy actress, Daniella posted hers on March 26th while celebrating her birthday.
She shared the photo above, and wrote:
ITS ALL BEEN YOU LORD
THANK YOU LORD
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE STRONGEST WOMAN I KNOW
#ARIESQUEEN #DANIELLAOKEKE
Photography: @trans4mazfotography
Makeup Artist: @byjaru
Hair: @byjaru
Style by @byjaru
Accessories by @dope_accessories_lekki
Yesterday, fellow colleague Favour Nwaoma, also used the same body to mark her birthday.
She shared the photo below, and wrote:
It’s safe to say Favour photoshopped her face on Daniella’s body.
Wow!
