Construction Work Begins At Second Niger Bridge In Anambra (See Photos)

The Hon. Minister of Power, Works & Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, has inspected work at the Second Niger Bridge.







Work is ongoing at the Second Nigera Bridge

Presidential aide, Femi Adesina has revealed that construction work is ongoing at the Second Niger bridge in Anambra state.

He also shared photos of a visit to the project by the Hon. Minister of Power, Works & Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, SAN.

Sharing the news on his Facebook, Adesina wrote: “A view of the ongoing construction work on 2nd Niger Bridge. INSET: Hon. Minister of Power, Works & Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, SAN (right), Director Highways, Construction and Rehabilitation, Engr.

Yemi Oguntominiyi (2nd left), Project Manager , Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Engr. Patrick Harmer(left) and others during the Hon. Minister’s inspection tour of the ongoing construction work on 2nd Niger Bridge in Anambra and Delta States on Day Three of his inspection tour of Federal Government Infrastructure Projects in the South East Zone of the country on Thursday 17th, May 2018.”

See more photos: