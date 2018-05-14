Cookie Lyon Said Yes! Empire Star, Taraji P. Henson Announces Engagement With Boyfriend (Photos)

The two love-birds

American actress, singer, and author, Taraji Penda Henson, who is widely know as Coockie Lyon in the popular TV series, Empire, has said “Yes!” to her boyfriend as she announced their engagement.

The 47-year-old Empire actor who was officially engaged to former super-bowl winning NFL star, Kelvin Hayden after announcing her Mother’s Day engagement, shared a photo of her new diamond on social media this afternoon.

She wrote: ‘I said yes y’all!!!’ In the background of the image, a dessert plate with cake and chocolate covered strawberries had a message that read, ‘Congratulations.’

She added in an Instagram post: ‘He started with the Cartier love bracelet BUT that was my #Mothersday gift and then he dropped to his knee and I almost passed out!!! #sheisofficiallyoffthemarket and she is sooooooooooooo HAPPY!!!!!!’

The engagement came as a surprise to most since Henson and Hayden have kept their two-year relationship as quiet as possible until the end of last year.

When the actress finally opened up about her longtime relationship with Hayden she said that ‘everything is coming together.’

‘I’m very happy. Everything is coming together,’ she said in an interview on Essence’s podcast.

‘Yes, Girl! I’m happy in my personal life. I’m not the type to blast my personal business, but you know, I think that it’s important for people to know that I’m happy.’

She added: ‘I’m very, very happy. I just am. We’ve been together for two years. And no one would really know that, because I don’t blast my info like that, but I’m very happy.’

