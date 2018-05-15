Entertainment, Gossip, Viral

Corp members helping their plus-sized colleague during a Man-O-War exercise (Video)

Some Lagos state Corp members can be seen in a new video trying to help their plus-sized colleague climb the ‘rope ladder’, which is one of the man-o-war activities in NYSC camp.

In the adorable video, an NYSC official is seen helping to push the corp member up the ladder by pushing her butt.

Other corp members standing close by can be heard offering words of encouragement while filming the scene playing out in front of them.

After much effort that yielded very little result, other corp members joined in to help push the female corp member up the ladder.

It was a tough battle but the corp member seemed determined to get to the top of the ladder, and she did eventually.

Watch the video below:

