‘Corruption is Good for a Country’- Finance Minister Says



Zimbabwe Deputy Finance Minister, Terrence Mukupe, surprised guests during a roundtable discussion in Harare when he said corruption could be positive for the country. Mukupe referenced an article which he read highlighting that the scourge of corruption would benefit the country.

“I read an article to the effect that corruption can be also positive for the country. After going through that article I can actually give you some life lessons I had. I remember when I was advisor to ESSAR (An Indian company that wanted to invest in Ziscosteel) and ESSAR wanted to come into Zimbabwe, someone approached me and said the fundamental mistake you are making with ESSAR is that you don’t have a local partner.

“Make sure that you have a local partner if your things are going to work well. And I remember the Indian investor said to me; but the government is my partner and I would like to believe that everything would work well.

“And the response that this guy made was that government is not a person and it does not eat, it does not breath, it is not motivated to make the transaction work well. So by you giving away part of your transaction to someone else, that person is going to make sure that they wake up every day because they are motivated to make sure that the transaction works. So that is a case of positive corruption,” New Zimbabwe quoted him as saying.