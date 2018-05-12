Entertainment, Gossip

Could Kemi Olunloyo have gotten struck by thunder for saying Olamide does money rituals? (Photos)

Controversial blogger, Kemi Olunloyo insulted Olamide years ago. She accused him of involving ritual practices in his music career and said thunder should strike her if it was a lie.

Few years later, the blogger announced thunder nearly killed her on the table she was washing her clothes.

She wrote:

“@HNNAfrica
1. This morning at 8:06am I was struck by lightning behind my house in an early morning storm. It was a ￼bolt the whole city saw. I dived to the ground fast before it hit the ground. It hit the table I was washing on. My heart stopped for 20 secs and was revived. #hnnenvironment

2. My doctor prescribed anxiolytic meds to calm my nerves & palpitations. I slept 4 hours. I feel like I DIED and returned. My dad says I have 9 lives and today he’s right. I’m still shaken. PLS stay indoors in any storm regardless of obvious lightning or not. Thx to everyone”.

However, an old tweet revealed that Kemi Olunloyo probably got struck by Thunder due to a claim she made about Olamide in which she stated that he does money rituals.

Screenshots below:

Could this be as a result of what she said few years ago?

Hmmm…we wonder!

