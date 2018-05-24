Couple set the internet on fire with their maternity photoshoot (Photos)

Supermodel Maureen Waititu and her fitness expert husband Frankie of “Just Gym It” have sent the internet on overdrive after they posted photos of their maternity photoshoot.

“Black is Authoritative, Powerful, evokes Strong Emotions, and too much Black can feel overwhelming.

Black represents Power, Sophistication, Elegance, Formality, Mystery and the Unknown. Black raises Kings and Queens. Black is beautiful.’’ Maureen posted.

The couple who have a son, Alex whom they celebrated with the below quote.

”Dear Lexi.

Always remember, you are BRAVER than you believe, STRONGER thank you feel, SMARTER than you think and LOVED more than you’ll ever know. So when the mantle is passed on, remember to love your sibling with as much vigor as we love you.”

Speaking about the baby they are expecting, Maureen Waititu wrote:

”As everything grows rounder, wider and weirder, as you kick me all day😄, I stand in the middle of it all and I can’t help but wonder what in the world you’ll turn out to be.”

With one of the most popular and subscribed channels in Kenya, the couple shares their everyday life experiences touching on parenting, relationships and everything else.

Commonly referred to as Alpha Beta, the name of their popular YouTube channel, the couple have channeled some serious African vibe by going for a king and queen theme complete with body paint and brass accessories.

