Court Grants Dino Melaye N10Million Bail on Health Grounds

Senator Dino Melaye has been granted the bail application by trial judge Justice Nasir Ajana. Ajana ruled on the bail application before a Lokoja High Court on Thursday (today) in Lokoja, and based his ruling on the conviction as submitted by the defense counsel, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) to the effect that the continued incarceration of Senator Melaye will jeopardise his health condition, which he said was “deteriorating.”

Some Nigerians took to Twitter to react to Melaye’s bail grant. See what some of them wrote:

BREAKING NEWS!!! Sen. Dino Melaye granted bail. Now that Malaye had regained freedom through bail, is he going back to the hospital or his house? 🤗🤗🤗 — Ibrahim Ijaola (@ijaola_ibrahim) May 16, 2018