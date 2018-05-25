Local News

Court Grants Ex-Governor, Jonah Jang Bail

Jonah Jang

A High Court sitting in Jos, the Plateau State capital, has granted bail to the former governor of the state, Jonah Jang.

Jang is standing trial for alleged corruption during his tenure in office.

During Thursday’s sitting, the ruling judge, Justice Daniel Longji, granted the former Governor on the following conditions: two sureties in the sum of N100 million each.

One of the sureties must be a First Class traditional ruler within the jurisdiction.

Jang must also deposit his international passport.

The second accused is to produce two sureties with N50 million each, with one of them being a Permanent Secretary or anyone within that rank as well as submission of international passport.

