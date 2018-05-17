Court Rules that Marriages Conducted by Ikoyi Registry not Legally Binding

Chuka Austine Obiozor, a justice of the Lagos high court , has issued a restraining order to the Federal Registry, Ikoyi saying marriages conducted there is not legally binding. According to the judge, it is unconstitutional for the federal government to perform the duties of the state and local governments.

The judgement delivered on Suit No: FHC/L/CS/1760/16 said marriage registries in the local government and local council development areas of Lagos state are the authentic and legally-binding government divisions established to carry out such functions.

TheCable reports that Muslim Folami, the Lagos state commissioner for local government and community affairs, while addressing a press conference on Thursday, said the judgement will be communicated to all stakeholders, including embassies. Folami said the decision of the court is supreme and is legally binding on all and that all marriages conducted and registered in any of the 20 local governments and 37 local council development areas are valid and in accordance with the marriage act.

He added that, the judgment will put a stop to the perception of superiority of Ikoyi Marriage Registry over the local government registries.

“We are going to use every available platform in the five divisions across the state to sensitize our people and inform them about this latest development; From Epe to Ikorodu, Badagry, Ikeja and Lagos Island,” he said.