Court Summons GM Of Channels TV & Presenter, Maupe Ogun Over Alleged Prejudicial Statement

 

File photo

Justice Okon Abang of the Abuja division of the Federal High Court on Wednesday, summoned the General Manager of Channels Television, Abuja and one of the presenters of Sunrise Daily, Maupe Ogun Yusuf, over the broadcast of alleged prejudicial material on Tuesday, May 22, 2018.

According to ThisDAY, Both the GM and Yusuf are to appear before the court on Friday, May 25, 2018 to show cause why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against them.

The alleged prejudicial statement is in relation to the comment of one of defence counsel on the network of the television in the ongoing trial of former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) spokesman, Chief Olisa Metuh.

Metuh, alongside his company, Destra Investment Limited, are being prosecuted by the federal government for receiving the sum of N400 million from the Office of the National Security Adviser, a fund meant for the purchase of arms to fight Boko Haram.

Justice Abang, who issued the order in a ruling delivered Wednesday, directed the prosecution counsel to personally serve the GM and Yususf with the enrol order before 6pm of Wednesday 23, May, 2019, adding that where personal service was not possible, the order should be pasted on the gate of Channels building.

The order was sequel to an oral application by the prosecution counsel, Sylvanus Tahir, on Tuesday accusing the station and a member of Metuh’s legal team of making prejudicial statement in a Channels morning television programme titled, Sunrise Daily.

Justice Abang in another ruling, held that the trial of Metuh can continue in his absence since the defendant failed to show any reasonable excuse for his absence.

