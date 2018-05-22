Crime Buster, Abba Kyari Poses With His Lovely Kids In The Farm (Photos)

Abba Kyari and his kids

Abba Kyari took some time off his job of chasing criminals to play around with his lovely kids.

The northerner who is famed for arresting and killing dreaded criminals in Nigeria was seen on his farm at an undisclosed location with his lovely kids, two girls and a boy.

Abba Kyari, an assistant police commissioner of Lagos State has been labelled ‘Nigeria’s Jack Bauer‘ due to his effort in bringing high-profile hoodlums and criminals to justice.

41-year-old Kyari who is the youngest high-ranking police officer in Nigeria most recently was instrumental to the arrest of the country’s most notorious and wanted kidnapper, Evans in Lagos.

Abba grew up in Maiduguri, Borno State, where he attended Government Primary and Secondary Schools in Maiduguri. He is also a graduate of Geography from University of Maiduguri.

He did his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Akwa Ibom State in 1998 and joined the Nigeria Police Force as Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police in 2000.

Kyari joined the Police Mobile Force, popularly known as Mopol in 2005 and was there for about five years until his posting to Lagos Command October in 2010. He was deployed as the second in command (2/IC) to SARS and later became the OC SARS on January 15, 2011.

