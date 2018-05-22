Cristiano Ronaldo And His Girlfriend Display Their ‘Perfect Bodies’ As They Holiday In Ibiza (Photos)

Considered to be one of the best footballers in the world, Christiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez have been spotted on holiday.

The two were seen puting their “perfect bodies” on display as they spent time together at the beach in Ibiza.

Georgina, who welcomed a daughter only six months ago flaunted her very flat stomach and also sported a diamond ring on her wedding finger.

The sportsman, 33, and his partner, 24, looked very much in love as they kissed and cuddled in the water, while larking around with his eldest son, Cristiano Jnr, seven.

See more photos below:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria