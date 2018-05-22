Local News

Cristiano Ronaldo And His Girlfriend Display Their ‘Perfect Bodies’ As They Holiday In Ibiza (Photos)

Considered to be one of the best footballers in the world, Christiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez have been spotted on holiday.

The two were seen puting their “perfect bodies” on display as they spent time together at the beach in Ibiza.

Georgina, who welcomed a daughter only six months ago flaunted her very flat stomach and also sported a diamond ring on her wedding finger. 

The sportsman, 33, and his partner, 24, looked very much in love as they kissed and cuddled in the water, while larking around with his eldest son, Cristiano Jnr, seven.

See more photos below:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Ferdinand Reveals Only Way Liverpool Can Stop Cristiano Ronaldo

Drama As Popular Politician Is Locked Inside Town Hall By His Own People…You Won’t Believe Why

50 Arrested, Others Injured By Teargas As MASSOB, BIM Celebrate Biafra Anniversary (Photos)

Meet Michael Nwokolo, A Police DSP With Unbelievable Stack Of Qualifications (Photos)

Breaking News: Senators In Closed-Door Meeting Buhari Over Saraki vs IGP Idris Crisis

Two Alleged Nigerian Eiye Cultists Killed In Egypt (Photo)

PMB’s Photographer, Bayo Omoboriowo Celebrates His Pretty Wife’s Birthday (Photos)

Three Feared Dead As Security Operatives Reportedly Open Fire On Niger-Delta University Protesters (Photos)

Poor Orphan Who Was Deceived, Taken To Ghana For Prostitution, And Impregnated Shares Her Story (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *