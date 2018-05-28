Cristiano Ronaldo Finally Makes Decision On His Future In Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to offer hope to Real Madrid fans that he will stay at the club during his side’s Champions League trophy parade on Sunday.

The 33-year-old had a quiet game in the 3-1 win over Liverpool in Kiev but made sure of dominating plenty of headlines when he suggested afterwards that his future may lie elsewhere .

The forward later apologised for the timing of his comments , having reportedly been scolded in private by captain Sergio Ramos, and said he would give some clarity about his future in the coming days.

However, speaking to thousands of assembled supporters in the capital as Madrid celebrated their third European triumph in a row, he suggested he could continue at the club for at least another year.

“Thank you for being here this afternoon,” he said from the balcony of the community headquarters in Puerta del Sol. “We made history thanks to you who’ve always supported us.

“It’s a happy moment and we are very happy, too. Hala Madrid and nothing else!

“Thank you, guys. Until next year…”

During the celebrations, Madrid players and fans joined in unison to chat ‘Cristiano, stay’, with Ronaldo responding positively to the pleas. He added:

“What can I say about these fans who give me so much love everyday?

“I’m really proud to play in the biggest club in the world. Thanks for the chants. This is very important for me. I’m very happy with your passion, with these players and these coaches who give me the motivation to be better.

“What I most like is to win. With these players it is impossible not to win the Champions League. Thank you very much!”

Madrid had paraded the trophy through the city streets on an open-top bus as supporters lined the pavements to salute the players.

Ramos and Marcelo even scaled the statue of the famous Cibeles Fountain to drape scarves around the immortalised Roman goddess and hold the cup aloft.

“How can I not love you when we’re European champions again and again!” said Ramos, who then led the crowd in a chant apparently intended as a riposte to rivals Atletico Madrid.

“We are going to sing a song, because sometimes some people forget…” Ramos said, before Madrid staff joined him and the fans in singing “Let all the Indians know who is in charge in the capital”.

The song seemed to be in response to Atletico’s Juanfran, who sang “Let the Vikings know who’s boss in the capital” with supporters after his side won the Europa League final.

