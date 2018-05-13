Crowd storm the airport to welcome Davido & his girlfriend, Chioma as they visit Sierra Leone (Photos)

Davido took his girlfriend, Chioma on a trip to Sierra Leone where he is set to perform at the inauguration of their new President, his Excellency, President Julius Maada Bio.

The singer was spotted chilling in his private jet with ‘Chioma’ as they landed at the airport.

Davido was warmly welcomed by his fans at the airport as they rush to take selfies with him.

The singer shared some photos from the airport as he wrote saying;

“Touch down Sierra Leone 🇸🇱!! Congrats to All Salone people on the inauguration of your New President. His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio.

“I am also honored to be Representing my Country Nigeria by Entertaining The New Government at the Inaugural Ball later this Evening. Thank You and God bless Sierra Leone 🇸🇱 ❤”

See photos below:

