Cult Member Kills Rival, Sells Palms For N5,000

A suspected cult member, Kayode Oreneye, was on Wednesday paraded by the Ogun State Police Command, for allegedly killing one Shakiru, a member of a rival cult.

Oreneye was reported to have severed Shakiru’s two hands and sold the palms for N5,000 to a herbalist.

The 27-year-old suspect, who claimed to be a member of the Aiye Confraternity, was paraded with other 47 suspected criminals who were arrested for offences ranging from armed robbery and murder to stealing and ritual killings, among others.

They were paraded at the command headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta, by the state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu.

Oreneye told journalists that the late Shakiru belonged to a rival cult, Eiye, and claimed that the deceased had attempted to kill him on three occasions, but he escaped.

The father of two also claimed that the deceased had killed three members of the Aiye cult.

Oreneye, who confessed that he shot and killed Shakiru at Library Junction, Ilaro, on February 12, 2018, in a reprisal, said he sold the deceased’s two palms to one Jimoh, a herbalist.

He said, “It is true that I shot and killed Shakiru because he killed three members of our group.

“Again, he made attempts on my life on three occasions, but I escaped; I had to quickly strike before he could strick again.”

Iliyasu told journalists that the suspect was arrested at a drinking joint in Oke Ilewo, Abeokuta.

Another alleged cult leader, Gbenga Ogunsanya, popularly known as Spartacus, was also paraded with another member of his gang, one Quam Olubodun.

Iliyasu said 23-year-old Ogunsanya and members of his gang killed more than nine persons.

Ogunsanya, who told journalists that he dropped out of secondary school, said he also belonged to the Aiye cult and he moved around the city of Abeokuta with a gang of 30 members, all armed with different weapons.

His gang was said to have unleashed terror on fun seekers at the popular Ori Omi fun spot, Ita Iyalode, Abeokuta, on December 31, 2017.

The police boss said the suspected cult leader, who claimed to have been initiated into the group on May 30, 2017, was arrested on March 12, 2018, by men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

The suspect said his parents had warned him about his wayward lifestyle, but he never listened.

“Now, I regret not listening to their advice,” he said.

Recovered from the cult members were one pump-action gun, one cut-to-size locally-made pistol, five live cartridges and assorted charms.

Also paraded were five suspected robbers, who forcibly entered into a compound in the Agbado area of the state and allegedly robbed the occupants of a flat.

They allegedly collected from their victims 11 smart phones, N122,500 cash and other valuables valued at N300,000.

Iliyasu said the neighbours of the victims made a distress call to men of the vigilante service of Ogun State, who later arrested one of the hoodlums, Idowu Olasunkanmi.

Other suspected robbers arrested in the Pansheke area of Abeokuta, Ilaro, Ogijo and Ijebu Igbo, among others, were also paraded.

The police commissioner also used the occasion to tell owners of hospitals and other medical centres not to reject anyone with gunshot injuries.

He, however, said they should report such cases to the police immediately after the admission of the victim.

“Owners of any medical centre or hospital who reject victims of gunshot wounds will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly,” he added.

