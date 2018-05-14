Curvy Actress, Anita Joseph Speaks On Crazy Romance In Uncompleted Building (Video)

Anita Joseph

Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph is one the influential figures on Instagram which she constantly shares seductive contents.

The beautiful and s*xy actress in an interview with BroadwayTv revealed one of the weirdest thing she has engaged in, as having made out in an uncompleted building.

She also went further to speak on her preference in the ‘other room’ as seen below:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria