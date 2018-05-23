Entertainment, Viral

Customs Impounds E-money’s 10 Luxury Vehicles Over N6m Import Duty

The Federal Operations Unit, FOU, Zone A, Nigeria Customs Service, has reportedly impounded 10 luxury vehicles belonging to E-Money, a popular music promoter, over under-payment of duty on the vehicles.

The vehicles, said to have been cleared by officers and men of Apapa Customs Command, were intercepted by officials of FOU, following a tip-off about the value of duty paid on them.

A source at FOU confirmed the seizure to Vanguard, explaining that E-Money himself had visited the Unit to try and take back custody of the vehicles, but that FOU leadership had insisted on complete payment of duty before the vehicles can be released to him.

Vanguard gathered that the popular promoter paid over N6 million duty and the vehicles released to him.

This was confirmed by the Customs Area Controller, CAC, Garba Mohammed, who said: “We have released the vehicles to him. He came and paid over N6 million. I think about N6.7 million or thereabouts.”

-Gistreel


