Cute Video Of Popular Actor, John Dumelo Singing To His Wife During Their Wedding

The traditional wedding caused some buzz on social media and was attended by former Ghana’s President John Mahama and celebrities such as Ramsey Noah, Yvonne Nelson, Majid Michel, Christabel Ekeh, Nadia Buari, Selassie Ibrahim, and Jackie Appiah among many others.

Meanwhile, one of the cutest moments at the star-studded wedding was when an emotional John Dumelo sang Celtic Woman’s ‘Amazing Grace’ for his wife to show gratitude to God.

Watch the video below:

