Daddy Duties: Singer, Flavour Shares Adorable Photos With His Pretty Daughters In Arsenal Jerseys

Multi-award winning singer, Flavour Nabania, who is a staunch Arsenal fan, has shown just how loyal he is to his club by showing-off his jerseys with his two daughters in adorable photos.
 

Flavour with daughter

Nigerian singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and performer, Chinedu Okoli, better known by his stage name as Flavour N’abania or simply Flavour, has taken to his Instagram page to share some adorable photos of his daughters.

The singer who began his musical career as a drummer for a local church in his hometown of Enugu State, was seen in photos dressed in Arsenal jerseys with his beautiful daughters from his two babymamas.

The first daughter was from ex MBGN, Anna Banner, while the second daughter was from another beauty queen, Sandra Okagbue.

The singer posted the photos and wrote; “Goodbye Arsene Wenger #respectlarge.”

