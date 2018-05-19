Local News

Daddy Duties: Wizkid Shares Adorable Video Of Himself Spending Quality Time With His Son, ‘Zion’ (Video)

Popular Nigerian musician, Wizkid has taken to his social media handle to share lovely video of him spending time with his son, Zion.

Wizkid and his son Zion

Nigerian musician, Wizkid has shared a rare video of him with his son ‘Zion’ from his babymama and manager Jada Pollock. The artiste could be seen videoing his son while he rested on his chest as they both spend quality time together.

Sharing the video on his IG story, he wrote ‘here we go’.

Watch video below:


