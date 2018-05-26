Daddy Freeze Defends Linda Ikeji’s Pregnancy With Biblical Backings

Daddy Freeze and Linda Ikeji

Controversial OAP and leader of the Free Nation, Daddy Freeze has reacted after a Nigerian author wrote a long piece on how Linda Ikeji is leading young girls to hell by getting pregnant without marriage after preaching celibacy to them.

According to him, she isn’t really wrong.

Read his post below:

“Who is this forlorn schmuck?

The only people leading Nigerians to hell are the GOs you dingleberries, NO ONE ELSE!

@officiallindaikeji isn’t really wrong.





According to Torah law, marriage is a two-step process. The first stage is called “kiddushin,” and the second step is known as “nisu’in.” Kiddushin is commonly translated as betrothal, it’s like the modern day ‘knocking on the door’ but actually renders the bride and groom full-fledged husband and wife. Betrothal is either through a contract, or through S*X!

However, the bride and groom are not permitted to live together as husband and wife until the second stage, the nisu’in, is completed.

Now, another instance is recorded in the Bible:

Exodus 22:16

NIV

“If a man seduces a virgin who is not pledged to be married and sleeps with her, he must pay the bride-price, and she shall be his wife.

Sex clearly came before marriage in this instance.

So if Linda is bethrothed to be married, or is going to marry the one who got her pregnant, she is assumed to be in line with the Jewish customs, Jesus NEVER CHANGED THE MARRIAGE TRADITIONS, neither did the disciples.

Now this does not make a case for sexual immorality outside marriage, it’s just for genuine couples who are betrothed, or a couple who eventually marry.

The Greek word for “fornication” is “porneia”, which means ‘harlotry’ NOT PREMARITAL S*X by an engaged couple. Harlotry is prostitution!

The GOs are the ones leading people to hell because they are teaching the law, tithing is the LAW, first fruit is the LAW, the law is sinful, it puts you under a curse(Gal3:10) and cuts you off from Christ!(Gal5:4)

Matthew 23

[13] “What sorrow awaits you teachers of religious law and you Pharisees. Hypocrites! For you shut the door of the Kingdom of Heaven in people’s faces. You won’t go in yourselves, and you don’t let others enter either.

Galatians 2

[17] But suppose we seek to be made right with God through faith in Christ and then we are found guilty because we have abandoned the law. Would that mean Christ has led us into sin? Absolutely not! [18] Rather, I am a sinner if I rebuild the old system of law I already tore down.”

