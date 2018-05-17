Daddy Freeze receives gifts from his online Church members, fans react negatively, he responds

Daddy Freeze is being slammed on Instagram for receiving gifts from his online church members after he preached against it.

Recall that Daddy Freeze had continuously slammed many ‘men of God’ for receiving gifts and tithes from their members.

Here is what he wrote after he got a laptop from singer Reekado Banks:

@reekadobanks is getting us a laptop o?😂

After my Samsung phone started swelling and heating up from what I presume was a factory error (many Samsung phones worldwide reported battery issues)

A gentleman from our church @iceedmoise bought me a new iPhoneX

Looks like Reekadobanks want to add laptop to it!

I know some people would love to delete this portion of the red and black bible (LUKE8:3) but it’s there; glaring for all to see.

If Jesus had reasonable support for his ministry, there is nothing wrong with that, NOTHING!

The FALSE ‘MONETARY’ DOCTRINES IN CHRISTIANITY ARE:

1. Tithing.

2. Offering collection.

3. Seed sowing.

4. Building Fund.

5. Financial Partnerships.

6. Sacrificial giving.

7. Thanksgiving offering.

8. First Fruit.

9. Partner 75(GO offering)

10. African mission offering (Allegedly collected by a GOs wife)

11. Pastors appreciation day offering.

Your GOs collect all the aforementioned and more!

In the #FreeNation in Christ we ‘SHARE’ we don’t ‘GIVE’ and this is a perfect opportunity to ask if you stand with us, if not, at this juncture you can leave, remember the path is narrow and a crowd can’t fit into it.

◄ Luke 8:3 ►

New Living Translation

Joanna, the wife of Chuza, Herod’s business manager; Susanna; and many others who were contributing from their own resources to support Jesus and his disciples.

Well many of his followers were disappointed and reacted on social media. He on his part tried to explain to them.

