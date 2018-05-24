Local News

Daddy’s Boy! BBNaija Star, Tobi Bakre Hangs Out With His Father At Work (Photos)

Tobi, who is one of the most popular ex-housemates from reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, has shared some interesting photos of him hanging out with his father at work.
 

Tobi and father

Former housemate of the just concluded Big Brother Naija reality television show, Tobi Bakre is definitely putting in work to ensure that he is not quickly forgotten by fans.

The former banker took to his Instagram page to share several photos of himself and a member of his team visiting his father’s office in the commercial city of Lagos.

The budding photographer captioned the photos; “Super productive meeting with my main G. Popman. Years of wisdom growing up and he steady keeps em coming.”

See the interesting photos below:

