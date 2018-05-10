Local News

Danfo Drivers Blasts Popstar Tekno For Allegedly Stealing Their Intellectual Property (Video)

Nigerian musicians, popular known as “Danfo Drivers” have openly put Tekno on a blast for stealing their intellectual property.

The musicians who made a lot of waves in the early 2000s with many massive hit songs, called out Tekno for stealing their intellectual property. According to them, Tekno sampled a piece of their song in one of his new singles.

While speaking with Wazobia TV, Danfo Drivers revealed that they were displeased with Tekno’s action and will take it out on him if they see him.

Speaking in the local pidgin English, they said: “Tekno dey make us vex. You know why we dey vex? You just come dey carry person music dey go dey sing. Why Tekno go do like that kain thing. E no good.

“If you wan do something, you go call the people dem wey get am, tell them dey see wetin I wan do. We will now plan and do it.

“Tekno dey owe us money. If I catch am, Tekno no go like me o.”

Watch the video below:

