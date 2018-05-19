Local News

Dangote In Secret Meeting With IBB in Minna

Former Military president, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida yesterday welcomed Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote at his resident in Minna.

Business Mogul and President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, on Thursday visited former Military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (rtd), at his uphill residence in Minna.

Dangote was accompanied by his daughter, Hajiya Halima Dangote and her husband, Alhaji Suleiman Bello and some members of Dangote group.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Dangote was in the state capital to attend the launching and disbursement of Aliko Dangote Foundation N250 million micro grant to 25,000 vulnerable women in Minna.

Dangote,  after attending the event at Justice Legbo Idris Conference Hall, Minna, was also accompanied by Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger, Sen. Bala Ibn Naallah, Deputy Majority Leader and Mr Mikail Bmitosahi, Chief of Staff to Gov. Bello.

NAN reports that the duo had a closed door meeting that lasted for more than one hour.

However, Dangote did not disclose to newsmen the  outcome of his meeting with the former president.

-NAN

